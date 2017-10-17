PM for further cementing of Pakistan-EU trade ties

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday directed Ministries of Commerce and Foreign Affairs besides all stakeholders to work together in resolving issues to further cement Pakistan-European Union trade partnership and for securing greater access for Pakistani products in international markets.

Chairing a meeting here at the PM Office to review the impact of GSP Plus regime on Pakistan’s trade, the participants discussed ways to further strengthen all aspects of the Pakistan-EU trade partnership. The meeting while reviewing the overall impact of GSP Plus regime expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory in trade volume which recorded an increase of 38.55% since 2013.

The meeting was informed that the GSP Plus facility has enhanced eligibility of Pakistani products for duty free access on additional 66% EU’s tariff lines and provides a level playing field for local goods vis-à-vis similar products from competitors who have very liberal arrangements with the EU.

The meeting was informed that various measures taken by the Government including setting up of a Treaty Implementation Cell, establishment of Independent National Commission on Human Rights, activation of Commissions on Women as well as Children Rights and several legislation passed by the federal and provincial assemblies have contributed significantly in improving country’s image internationally.

The meeting also reviewed the preparations for 2nd biennial review of the facility which would be held in January 2018.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, SAPM on Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail and senior officials attended the meeting.