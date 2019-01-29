ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called for providing all possible assistance and facilities to the low income people in the realization of their dream of having their own house.
The project of constructing five million housing units would not only ensure the provision of housing facility for the low income groups but would also run the wheel of economy, besides creation of job opportunities for the youth, he added.
PM for facilitating low income people in realization of their dream of own house
