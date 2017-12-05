PM for exploiting full potential of dairy industry

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday directed that all necessary measures be adopted for exploiting the full potential of Pakistan’s dairy industry and directed formation of a committee to study proposal for establishing Milk Board in the country.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Dairy Association here at the Prime Minister Office that focused on issues faced by the sector, the Prime Minister asked all stakeholders to consider ways for formation of the Milk Board under the Minister for Food Security.

The Prime Minister was briefed about potential and the contribution of the sector towards national economy and meeting the nutritional requirements of the country.

The delegation suggested various measures including putting in place uniform food standards across the country, minimum pasteurization law and tax related incentives for further growth of the sector.

The Prime Minister assured the delegation that their suggestions would be duly considered by the Government and all possible facilitation would be extended to them for ensuring growth and capitalization of potential of the sector.

Minister for National Food Security Sikandar Hayat Bosan was present during the meeting with the delegation that comprised Syed Yawar Ali, Chairman PDA and Nestle Pakistan Ltd, Mr. Aamir Khawas, Chief Operating Officer Fauji Foods, Sulaiman Sadiq Monoo, CEO Dairy Land Pvt. Ltd., Anjum Muhammad Saleem, CEO Shakarganj Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Jorge Montero, MD Tetra Pak Pakistan Ltd., Ali Ahmed Khan, CEO Engro Foods Ltd, Muhammad Memosh Khawja, CEO Haleeb Foods Ltd., and others.