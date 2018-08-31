PM for enhanced Pak-Japan cooperation in diverse areas

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed the desire to work closely with Japan to expand bilateral cooperation in all areas, particularly in trade, investment, economic and human development.

He recalled that Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in its 2018 report had recognized Pakistan as one of the top friendly destinations for Japanese investment.

The prime minister was talking to Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kazuyuki Nakane, who paid a courtesy call on him here.

The Japanese State Minister congratulated Imran Khan on the recent election victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and assuming the office of prime minister.

He also conveyed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s commitment to work closely with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister welcomed the state minister for foreign affairs on his visit to Pakistan.

He recalled the decades-long relations between Pakistan and Japan and conveyed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral economic cooperation through facilitating Japanese businesses.

Bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. Avenues of multi-faceted cooperation between the two sides were also discussed, including cooperation in education and health sectors as well as skill enhancement of the youth.

Both sides expressed firm resolve to increase interaction between the two countries.

The Japanese minister of state expressed the strong desire of the government of Japan to strengthen the existing friendly relations between the two countries based on long history of economic and development cooperation.

The prime minister also acknowledged the role of economic assistance provided by Japan in social sector projects.

He said that human resource development was a priority of his government. Pakistan sought support in the education sector, science, technological cooperation and vocational training.

The prime minister also extended invitation to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Pakistan.