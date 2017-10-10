PM for enhanced Govt-to-Govt, people-to-people Pak-BD interaction

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday emphasized on the enhanced government-to-government and people-to-people interaction between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Talking to High Commissioner of Bangladesh Tarik Ahsan, who paid a courtesy call on him here, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of bilateral relations with Bangladesh and highlighted the need for overcoming the current challenges.

He expressed satisfaction over the increased trade and urged further economic cooperation between the two countries.

Noting the importance of regular interaction, the Prime Minister hoped that the sixth round of Foreign Secretary level bilateral political consultations would take place soon.

The Prime Minister assured the High Commissioner of full cooperation for his efforts to improve the bilateral relations.

The High Commissioner underscored the importance that Bangladesh attached to its relations with Pakistan and stated that he would endeavour to further strengthen the bilateral ties.