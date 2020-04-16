PM for enforcement of corona protection SOPs at reopened industries

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam to remain in constant contact with the business community and chambers to ensure the enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for protection against coronavirus.

In a meeting with the provincial minister who called on him here, the prime minister said while opening certain industries, the government had also shared some SOPs with the provinces for protection of the labors and workers there, a PM Office press release said.

He said the government was committed to take all possible measures to contain the virus but at the same time, it had to allow minimum negative economic impacts on low-income segment particularly the middle class people.

The meeting discussed the impacts of coronavirus situation on industrial sector, reopening of some industries by the government and future strategy.

The provincial minister lauded the federal government’s decision of reopening the construction and some other industries for what the business community was thankful to the prime minister.