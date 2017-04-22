PM for efforts to increase country’s green cover, protect biodiversity

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Saturday urged the nation for efforts to increase the

green cover and protecting biodiversity in the country

considering it every Pakistani’s duty to preserve natural

endowments for posterity.

In his message on Earth Day globally observed on April

22 ever year, the prime minister emphasized that every

contribution by the citizens, no matter how small, would make

a difference.

The prime minister reiterated his government’s firm

commitment and resolve to protect the environment and conserve

Pakistan’s natural resources in collaboration with provincial

and regional governments.

He expressed confidence that the Green Pakistan

Programme would facilitate fast track achievement of the core

objectives in Pakistan of celebrating the “Earth Day” through

collaboration between government and the civil society.