PM for efforts to increase country’s green cover, protect biodiversity

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Saturday urged the nation for efforts to increase the
green cover and protecting biodiversity in the country
considering it every Pakistani’s duty to preserve natural
endowments for posterity.
In his message on Earth Day globally observed on April
22 ever year, the prime minister emphasized that every
contribution by the citizens, no matter how small, would make
a difference.
The prime minister reiterated his government’s firm
commitment and resolve to protect the environment and conserve
Pakistan’s natural resources in collaboration with provincial
and regional governments.
He expressed confidence that the Green Pakistan
Programme would facilitate fast track achievement of the core
objectives in Pakistan of celebrating the “Earth Day” through
collaboration between government and the civil society.