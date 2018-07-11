PM for effective coordination of federal, provincial govts to counter climate change

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Wednesday called for effective

coordination between the federal and provincial governments for protection

and conservation of the natural environment and to counter the adverse

impact of climate change.

The prime minister during a briefing on the functions and performance of

the Ministry of Climate Change here at the PM Office was informed that

26.77 million saplings have so far been planted under the “Green Pakistan

Program” against the target of 100 million, targeted over a period of five

years.

Secretary Climate Change Division informed the prime minister on the

mandate, functions and performance of the Ministry. He was informed

that Pakistan was signatory to 14 international treaties, conventions

and protocols related to environmental protection and climate change.

Nasir-ul-Mulk was informed that Pakistan was one of the most vulnerable

countries, owing to adverse impact of Climate Change.

The Secretary said the Climate Change Division was implementing six

ongoing development projects for which an amount of more than

Rs. 800 million has been allocated for the current financial year.

To mitigate the impact of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF),

250 small structures, 50 weather stations and 408 river discharge

sensors would be set up under in Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa.

The briefing was attended by Minister for Climate Change Muhammad

Yusuf Shaikh, Secretary to Prime Minister, Secretary Climate Change

Division, Additional Secretary to Prime Minister and senior officials of

Climate Change Division.