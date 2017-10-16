PM for early operationalisation of TAPI

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to the early operationalization of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project as it holds a huge potential for meeting Pakistan’s energy needs.

He was talking to Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Nurlyevich Movlamov who paid a courtesy call on him here at the PM Office.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and Turkmenistan traditionally enjoy close, cordial relations marked by trust and understanding and pointed that bilateral collaboration in different sectors was growing steadily.

The Prime Minister said there was room for attaining optimum level of economic cooperation between Pakistan and Turkmenistan. He said both the countries should set the goal for increased engagement in trade, investment and other areas.

It was also noted that the two countries were focused on measures for enhanced connectivity including air and land linkages to promote trade, travel, tourism and people-to-people contacts.