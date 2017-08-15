PM for early convening of meeting on Polio Eradication

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tuesday called for an urgent meeting of National Task Force on Polio
Eradication.
The Prime Minister was chairing a high level meeting here at
the PM Office. Minister for National Health Services Ms. Saira
Afzal Tarar and Chairperson, National Polio Eradication Programme Ms.
Ayesha Raza Farooq briefed the Prime Minister on progress regarding
polio eradication.
The Prime Minister said the political leadership was committed to
Polio eradication from Pakistan, a statement from his media cell said.
“It is a matter of survival of our next generation, hence we
take full ownership of polio eradication from the country,” the
Prime Minister said.
Polio eradication requires a concerted effort from provincial
governments, law enforcing agencies, district administration, civil
society and international donors, the Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made
by the Ministry of National Health Services and the National Polio
Eradication Programme in significantly restricting the polio virus
through oral dosage.
