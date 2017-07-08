ISLAMABAD, July 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Saturday urged for cultivating characteristics which were hallmarks
of late Abdul Sattar Edhi’s personality to serve humanity.
In a message on the first death anniversary of late Edhi, the
prime minister said people like Edhi were not only the real assets
of a country or nation but also for the whole humanity.
Paying rich tributes, he further noted that late Edhi had
devoted his entire life for service to humanity and never
differentiated on the basis of caste, creed or religion.
Late Edhi had treated all humans alike and considered
serving them as a noble cause, he added.
The prime minister said due to these traits, late Edhi has
been given respect across the world and the people could pay
tribute on his anniversary by emulating his qualities to serve
the humanity.
PM for cultivating Edhi’s characteristics to serve humanity
ISLAMABAD, July 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif