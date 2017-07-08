PM for cultivating Edhi’s characteristics to serve humanity

ISLAMABAD, July 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Saturday urged for cultivating characteristics which were hallmarks

of late Abdul Sattar Edhi’s personality to serve humanity.

In a message on the first death anniversary of late Edhi, the

prime minister said people like Edhi were not only the real assets

of a country or nation but also for the whole humanity.

Paying rich tributes, he further noted that late Edhi had

devoted his entire life for service to humanity and never

differentiated on the basis of caste, creed or religion.

Late Edhi had treated all humans alike and considered

serving them as a noble cause, he added.

The prime minister said due to these traits, late Edhi has

been given respect across the world and the people could pay

tribute on his anniversary by emulating his qualities to serve

the humanity.