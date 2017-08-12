PM for activating intelligence resources to arrest surge in Karachi street crimes

KARACHI, Aug 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Saturday said the federal government was concerned
over the recent surge in street crimes in Karachi, which could
compromise the gains made through sustained efforts during
last four years.
Chairing a meeting on law and order situation here at
the Governor House, the prime minister stressed the
need for activating all intelligence resources to arrest that
alarming trend.
The meeting was briefed on overall security situation in
the province in general and Karachi in particular.
The meeting reaffirmed that peace and tranquility in
Karachi would be maintained at all costs.
Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister
Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan
Iqbal, Corps Commander Karachi, Chief Secretary Sindh, DG
Rangers Sindh, IG Sindh and other senior government officials
were present during the meeting.
