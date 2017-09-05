PM for a policy framework to ensure food security in country

ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Tuesday directed the Ministry of National Food Security

and Research to work on a policy framework for putting in

place optimal methods for ensuring food security in the

country.

The Prime Minister gave the direction during a briefing

to him here at the PM Office by Minister for National Food

Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan and senior

officials regarding the overall outlook of agriculture sector,

achievements of the ministry and challenges faced by the

agriculture sector.

He was briefed that presently the agriculture sector was

contributing 19.5% to the country’s gross domestic product

(GDP) and around 42% labour force was employed in the sector.

Agriculture in the country provided 57.5% share in the total

exports and growth rate of the sector remained 3.46% in

FY 2016-17, he was briefed.

The Prime Minister stated that the government’s aim was

sustainable growth of the agriculture sector as it was the

mainstay of the national economy,, a press release issued by

the PM’s Media Office here said.

He also directed the ministry to bring the issue of

current low investment in the sector as compared to the

pre-devolution scenario before the Council of Common Interests

(CCI) so as to ensure allocation of greater resources to the

sector by provincial governments as well as the federal

government.

The Prime Minister said proposals to increase

productivity and crop diversification, keeping in view the

local demands and meeting various other challenges including

climate change, should also be part of the framework alongwith

promotion of research and development functions of various

organisations of the ministry in line with international best

practices.

As a bottom line, the state must ensure a fair return to

farmers for their efforts by adopting sustainable policy

framework, he added.

The Prime Minister said small farmers should be the focus

of agriculture policy so as to provide maximum facilitation.