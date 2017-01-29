Govt focusses on entertainment industry’s revival: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said the

government has decided to maintain the present policy regarding

the import of Indian cinematograph films.

The minister, in a statement here, said the decision has

been taken after reviewing the benefits Pakistani cinema trade

can derive from the exhibition of Indian films and in order to

develop, strengthen and enhance the indigenous productions.

She said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had, however, constituted a committee to review the challenges and issues being

confronted by the local Pakistani film industry.

The committee invited the stakeholders including leading

and prominent artists, producers, exhibitors and the distributors

to get a broader view of the situation, she added.

The close examination of historical and empirical data

including the trends of the industry since 1965 till date, it

is evident that the inclusion of all foreign content, including

Indian film content in local cinemas, have a multiplier impact

on the commerce and development of the Pakistani film trade and

industry as a whole, the minister emphasised.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the investment plans of the

local film industry, especially of the cinema owners and film

exhibitors for producing local films, were also reviewed.

She said the insight gained from an exhaustive review

concluded that the Pakistani film industry has been revived

and strengthened after the resumption of import of Indian

cinematographic films into the country in 2007.

To support the local film industry by including other

foreign content into the pool of Pakistani cinema, a policy

is being reviewed to promote the soft image of the country

as the local film trade is at the verge of take-off after

witnessing strides in the last 6 years before the resumption

of import of Indian films in 2007, she said.

She said that the Committee also reviewed the SoPs of

the Central Board of Film Censors and decided that the present

censorship mechanism should further be reviewed to have overseeing

on the foreign films to be exhibited in the local cinema houses.

The committee also discussed the of sale and purchase of

the uncensored and pirated CDs, DVDs of Foreign films in the

local market.

The Minister said that the Prime Minister has also given

approval to introduce policies that would incentivitise the

local production and broadcast industry in Pakistan.

A complete review of the regional and global best practices

and models of the production and broadcast industry is being

conducted to replicate them in Pakistan, she addede.

For the purpose, the Ministry of IB&NH has planned a

consultative meeting/sessions of the stakeholders with the

production and broadcast industry in the month of February 2017,

Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

The committee, headed by the Minister of State, comprises

Advisor to the Prime Minister Iran Siddiqui, Secretary Commerce,

Chairman CBFC, represenative from ISI and President Pakistan

Films Exhibitors Association.