Govt focusses on entertainment industry’s revival: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said the
government has decided to maintain the present policy regarding
the import of Indian cinematograph films.
The minister, in a statement here, said the decision has
been taken after reviewing the benefits Pakistani cinema trade
can derive from the exhibition of Indian films and in order to
develop, strengthen and enhance the indigenous productions.
She said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had, however, constituted a committee to review the challenges and issues being
confronted by the local Pakistani film industry.
The committee invited the stakeholders including leading
and prominent artists, producers, exhibitors and the distributors
to get a broader view of the situation, she added.
The close examination of historical and empirical data
including the trends of the industry since 1965 till date, it
is evident that the inclusion of all foreign content, including
Indian film content in local cinemas, have a multiplier impact
on the commerce and development of the Pakistani film trade and
industry as a whole, the minister emphasised.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the investment plans of the
local film industry, especially of the cinema owners and film
exhibitors for producing local films, were also reviewed.
She said the insight gained from an exhaustive review
concluded that the Pakistani film industry has been revived
and strengthened after the resumption of import of Indian
cinematographic films into the country in 2007.
To support the local film industry by including other
foreign content into the pool of Pakistani cinema, a policy
is being reviewed to promote the soft image of the country
as the local film trade is at the verge of take-off after
witnessing strides in the last 6 years before the resumption
of import of Indian films in 2007, she said.
She said that the Committee also reviewed the SoPs of
the Central Board of Film Censors and decided that the present
censorship mechanism should further be reviewed to have overseeing
on the foreign films to be exhibited in the local cinema houses.
The committee also discussed the of sale and purchase of
the uncensored and pirated CDs, DVDs of Foreign films in the
local market.
The Minister said that the Prime Minister has also given
approval to introduce policies that would incentivitise the
local production and broadcast industry in Pakistan.
A complete review of the regional and global best practices
and models of the production and broadcast industry is being
conducted to replicate them in Pakistan, she addede.
For the purpose, the Ministry of IB&NH has planned a
consultative meeting/sessions of the stakeholders with the
production and broadcast industry in the month of February 2017,
Marriyum Aurangzeb said.
The committee, headed by the Minister of State, comprises
Advisor to the Prime Minister Iran Siddiqui, Secretary Commerce,
Chairman CBFC, represenative from ISI and President Pakistan
Films Exhibitors Association.
