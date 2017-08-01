PM focuses on many sectors to bring improvement: Marvi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

Member of the National Assembly Marvi Memon on Tuesday said new

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had announced to focus on

many sectors, including health, railway and education to bring

improvement for the people of this country.

The PML-N had its own strategy and priorities which would be

followed for the betterment of this country, she said while talking

to a private news channel.

She said that the people were happy with performance of the

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

To a question she said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz

Sharif had an excellent track record regarding development in province.

To another question about MNA Ayesha Gulalai who left the PTI

for some reasons, she said that Gulalai as a woman political worker

had shown great courage for exposing the real face of PTI leadership.

Replying to a question, she said Nawaz Sharif was not

disqualified on corruption charges.