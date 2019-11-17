PM felicitates Sri Lankan President elect

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday congratulated Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lankan President elect, on his victory in the presidential elections.

“I extend heartfelt congratulations to Gotabaya Rajapaksa on victory in Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Pakistan looks forward to working closely with him and with Sri Lanka, for further deepening our brotherly ties and strengthening cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity of our peoples and the region,” PM office media wing in a press release quoted the prime minister as saying in his message of felicitation.