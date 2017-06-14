PM felicitates Pakistan cricket team, nation over victory against England

ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif has congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Team and the
entire nation over superb victory against England in Champions
Trophy Semi Final on Wednesday, eventually making it to the
finals.
The entire team demonstrated extraordinary resilience
and courage in the match under the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmad
for which all the players deserve immense appreciation, he
added.
The Prime Minister extended his best wishes to the team
for Champions Trophy’s final and expressed hope that the team
would display the same team spirit and magnificent performance to
prove that it was the best cricket team.
