PM felicitates nation, Pak team on ICC Champions Trophy win

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Sunday congratulated the nation over Pakistan’s classic

victory in the ICC Champions Trophy’s final match against

India.

The prime minister highly appreciated the entire team

for playing extra-ordinarily and defeating the opponent team

with a heavy margin.

“Players and management of the team deserve deep

appreciation for their remarkable performance today,” PM’s

Office media wing in a press release quoted the prime minister

as saying.

The prime minister further said the Pakistan team

had proved itself to be one of the best cricket teams in the

world.

The cricket team had provided an excellent opportunity

for the entire nation to rejoice in the holy month of Ramazan,

he added.

The prime minister expressed the confidence that the

Pakistani cricket team would continue to put in their best in

all formats of the game in the days ahead.

He also expressed that he was looking forward to receive

the winners soon in Pakistan.