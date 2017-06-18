PM felicitates nation, Pak team on ICC Champions Trophy win

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Sunday congratulated the nation over Pakistan’s classic
victory in the ICC Champions Trophy’s final match against
India.
The prime minister highly appreciated the entire team
for playing extra-ordinarily and defeating the opponent team
with a heavy margin.
“Players and management of the team deserve deep
appreciation for their remarkable performance today,” PM’s
Office media wing in a press release quoted the prime minister
as saying.
The prime minister further said the Pakistan team
had proved itself to be one of the best cricket teams in the
world.
The cricket team had provided an excellent opportunity
for the entire nation to rejoice in the holy month of Ramazan,
he added.
The prime minister expressed the confidence that the
Pakistani cricket team would continue to put in their best in
all formats of the game in the days ahead.
He also expressed that he was looking forward to receive
the winners soon in Pakistan.
