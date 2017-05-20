ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif has congratulated President of Iran Dr Hassan Rouhani
on his re-election for the second term, in the elections held
on Friday (May 19).
The prime minister, in a message of felicitation
to the Iranian president, said the Iranian people had
chosen President Rouhani to guide the country with his
visionary and astute leadership, through which Iran had
made significant achievements in all the national and
international domains.
The relations between the two nations were rooted in
shared bonds of history, culture, traditions and faith,
he said, according to a press release issued here by the
PM office media on Saturday.
The prime minister reiterated his desire to work
together with the Iranian president on continued endeavours to
strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Iran in diverse
fields, forge a strong economic partnership and make earnest
efforts towards solidarity, peace and progress in the region.
PM felicitates Dr Hassan Rouhani on his re-election
ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz