PM felicitates Dr Hassan Rouhani on his re-election

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif has congratulated President of Iran Dr Hassan Rouhani

on his re-election for the second term, in the elections held

on Friday (May 19).

The prime minister, in a message of felicitation

to the Iranian president, said the Iranian people had

chosen President Rouhani to guide the country with his

visionary and astute leadership, through which Iran had

made significant achievements in all the national and

international domains.

The relations between the two nations were rooted in

shared bonds of history, culture, traditions and faith,

he said, according to a press release issued here by the

PM office media on Saturday.

The prime minister reiterated his desire to work

together with the Iranian president on continued endeavours to

strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Iran in diverse

fields, forge a strong economic partnership and make earnest

efforts towards solidarity, peace and progress in the region.