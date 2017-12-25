PM felicitates Christians on Christmas; lauds efforts for country’s development

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi felicitated the Christian community from across the globe on Christmas, appreciating the efforts of Pakistan’s Christian community for socio-economic development of their homeland.

“We are proud of our Christian brethren; they are an integral part of our multicultural polity; and I am confident that their patriotic contributions will continue to accelerate the pace of Pakistan’s progress,” he said in his message on the occasion of Christmas to be celebrated on Monday.

He said much more than festivity and celebration, the spirit of Christmas was to share, to reach out, and to love all humanity.

Premier Abbasi said Jesus Christ brought and preached the message of peace, brotherhood and love for the whole humanity.

He guided people towards virtuous living and urged them to seek divine mercy. As a divine messenger, Jesus Christ was venerable to adherents of all religions, he added.

He also paid the highest tribute to the sacrifices made by the Christian brethren in Pakistan’s fight against terrorism.

The prime minister said the Government of Pakistan holds sacrosanct the equality and freedom of conscience of all citizens irrespective of belief, creed or religion.

“Our commitment to this fundamental principle is firmly grounded in the teachings of Islam, the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the inviolable guarantees of our Constitution,” he remarked.

“We are committed to building a society that respects difference and finds strength in diversity; a nation that is tolerant and cohesive; and a state that provides equal rights and opportunities to all citizens,” he said.