PM felicitates Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for taking oath of office

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday congratulated Afghan President Dr Muhammad Ashraf Ghani for taking oath of his office and said Pakistan would do everything it could to bring peace and stability in the region.

“I want to congratulate Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani & look forward to working with him. Pakistan will do everything it possibly can to bring peace and stability in our region,” the prime minister said in his twitter message.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday took oath for a second term.

According to Afghan press, international representatives, including US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, and US and NATO forces commander General Scott Miller, attended Ghani’s inauguration at the Presidential palace in the capital, Kabul.