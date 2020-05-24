PM extends special Eid greetings to Kashmiris; admires their struggle

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday extended special Eid greetings to the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir facing subjugation by the Indian occupation forces.

“Wishing a special Eid Mubarak to Kashmiris in IOJK, and admiration for their patience and courage during the inhumane lockdown and continuing oppression by Indian Occupation forces,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

The prime minister had also advised the nation to observe this Eid in a “different manner from the usual celebratory style.”

“First, let us think of and pray for all those families who have been deprived of their loved ones by the plane crash tragedy and all those who have lost their lives to COVID19,” he said.

Moreover, he asked the people to observe the SOPs in place for COVID19.

“The disease is with us and social distancing must be strictly observed throughout the Eid holidays, including during Eid prayers. May Allah bless our nation,” he remarked.