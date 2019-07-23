PM expresses surprise at Indian reaction to Trump’s mediation offer on Kashmir

WASHINGTON, Jul 23 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed his surprise at the Indian reaction to President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation to bring Pakistan and India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict, which had held the subcontinent hostage for 70 years.

“Generations of Kashmiris have suffered & are suffering daily and need conflict resolution,” the prime minister in a series of tweets said.

Imran Khan assured the US president about Pakistan’s all out support for the Afghan peace process.

“I want to assure President Trump, Pakistan will do everything within its power to facilitate the Afghan peace process. The world owes it to the long-suffering Afghan people to bring about peace after four decades of conflict,” he added.