ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad

demise of former minister and politician Khalid Ahmad Khan

Kharal.

The Prime Minister prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the

departed soul with eternal peace and grant of courage to the

bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude,

said a press release of PM office.