PM expresses solidarity with Cuba over devastation caused by Hurricane Irma

ISLAMABAD, Sept 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi has expressed solidarity with the government and people
of Cuba in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane
Irma.
The prime minister, in a message sent to Cuban President
Raul Castro, assured that Pakistan was ready to provide all
possible assistance in the difficult times, a Foreign Office
statement issued here said.
He expressed the hope that the resilience of the people
would lift Cuba out of the trying times, the statement
added.

