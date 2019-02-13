PM expresses satisfaction over incredible success of Citizen’s Portal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed his satisfaction over the incredible success of Pakistan Citizen’s Portal, being functional in the Prime Minister office to promptly address issues of the citizens.

On his twitter account, the Prime Minister posted “Creating a direct link with the people to provide for resolution of their problems has led to the incredible success of my complaint cell in the PM Office.”

In the mobile apps competition held recently at the World Government Summit Dubai, UAE, Pakistan Citizen’s Portal listed as the second best government mobile App in the world. Indonesia stood first whereas the US ranked third.

A total of 4,646 mobile applications of various categories from 87 countries were presented in the competition. The Citizen’s Portal got 4.5 rating out of 5 from the public and stood at 7th highest number in Google search category.

For the first, any government owned mobile application reached this level in Pakistan.

The instant App was designed and developed free of cost by a team from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It was developed in record time of 45 days and launched on October 28 last year.

So far, through this Portal, a total of 250,000 complaints were resolved out of 420,000 with 55 per cent satisfactory feedback from the public.