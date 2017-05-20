ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday expressed his deep grief over the sad demise of Abdul Raheem Mandokhel, Member of the National Assembly.
The Prime Minister has expressed condolences and prayed for the blessing of departed soul, PM office media wing said in a press release.
PM expresses deep grief over death of Mandokhel
ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday expressed his deep grief over the sad demise of Abdul Raheem Mandokhel, Member of the National Assembly.