ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Ali Raza Abidi, a former member of the National Assembly and MQM leader, who was gunned down today before his residence in Karachi.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the murderous attack on late Abidi and sought report over the incident, PM office media wing in a press release said.

He also prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.