‘PM exposes humanitarian crisis in IOK’

LAHORE, Sept 01 (APP):Lawmakers and lawyers Sunday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) in Houston for exposing the humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Talking to APP, noted lawyer and analyst Shahid Zaheer Syed said the prime minister in his speech exposed the real face of India before the world.

“The prime minister highlighted the real objective of Modi government for using the term `Islamic terrorism’ to suppress and oppress Muslims not only in the occupied Kashmir but also all across India,” he added.

Mian Muhammad Tariq, another lawyer, the prime minister once again appealed to the world community to take notice of the grave human rights situation in the IOK.