PM, Erdogan reaffirm shared vision for strong economic partnership

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday
reaffirmed their shared vision for forging a strong economic
partnership between the two countries that was commensurate
with the excellent political ties.
They expressed this desire during a meeting held here.
Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived here to
attend the 13th session of the Economic Cooperation Organization
(ECO) summit.
The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the growing
strategic partnership marked by deepening of cooperation in
diverse fields, a press release said.
They recalled a highly successful visit of the Prime
Minister to Turkey last week for participation in the 5th
session of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in
which they had signed a comprehensive Joint Declaration and 9
agreements and MoUs for strengthening cooperation in different
areas.
In this regard, they reiterated their understanding
reached during the HLSCC meeting in Ankara to expedite the
negotiations for conclusion of the Free Trade Area (FTA) by
May 2017 to give a boost to bilateral trade and economic
interaction.
Prime Minister Sharif welcomed the increasing interest
of Turkish companies for investing in Pakistan in a wide range
of projects particularly energy, transport and infrastructure.
Regarding terrorism as a common threat for regional and
global peace, both leaders reiterated firm commitment and
resolve to eliminate this scourge and the need of cooperation
among states to achieve this objective.
The Prime Minister also appreciated Turkey’s continued
support for the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their
right to self-determination.
The two leaders also reviewed significant progress being
made in the defence cooperation and collaboration between the
two countries.