PM, Erdogan reaffirm shared vision for strong economic partnership

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday

reaffirmed their shared vision for forging a strong economic

partnership between the two countries that was commensurate

with the excellent political ties.

They expressed this desire during a meeting held here.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived here to

attend the 13th session of the Economic Cooperation Organization

(ECO) summit.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the growing

strategic partnership marked by deepening of cooperation in

diverse fields, a press release said.

They recalled a highly successful visit of the Prime

Minister to Turkey last week for participation in the 5th

session of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in

which they had signed a comprehensive Joint Declaration and 9

agreements and MoUs for strengthening cooperation in different

areas.

In this regard, they reiterated their understanding

reached during the HLSCC meeting in Ankara to expedite the

negotiations for conclusion of the Free Trade Area (FTA) by

May 2017 to give a boost to bilateral trade and economic

interaction.

Prime Minister Sharif welcomed the increasing interest

of Turkish companies for investing in Pakistan in a wide range

of projects particularly energy, transport and infrastructure.

Regarding terrorism as a common threat for regional and

global peace, both leaders reiterated firm commitment and

resolve to eliminate this scourge and the need of cooperation

among states to achieve this objective.

The Prime Minister also appreciated Turkey’s continued

support for the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their

right to self-determination.

The two leaders also reviewed significant progress being

made in the defence cooperation and collaboration between the

two countries.