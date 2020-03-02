PM emphasizes for reorganization of Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed the need for reorganization of Pakistan Railways to make it a viable and profitable department.

The prime minister stated this while chairing a review meeting regarding reorganization and various issues of Pakistan Railways.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, SAPM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, and senior officials of Pakistan Railways.

The prime minister, in the meeting, directed for formulation of a comprehensive plan for Pakistan Railways with consultation of Advisor on Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain.

Expressing concern over the ongoing losses in Pakistan Railways, the prime minister directed for taking immediate steps in that regard.

The prime minister said the government was aware of the fact that development of Railways was a must for uplift of the country and the government was trying to put railways on modern lines and make it a viable and profitable department.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid informed the meeting about bringing reduction in the losses, increase in passengers coaches, improvement in railway tracks, increase in number of goods trains, promotion of public-private partnership and various reforms so far introduced for passengers’ facilitation.