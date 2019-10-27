PM effectively highlighted Kashmir cause at int’l forums: Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the cause of Kashmir at international forums including the United Nations General Assembly to put pressure on India to impede its bloodbath in the occupied Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, he said he had written letters to the parliaments across the world to send their parliamentary delegations to Indian occupied Kashmir to observe the gruesome human rights violations there.

He said Pakistan was supporting the Kashmir dispute morally, politically and diplomatically at every front besides exposing Indian awful face before the international community.

Asad Qaiser urged the world to take notice of military clampdown and lockdown in the occupied valley.

He said the whole nation, government and political parties had a unified stance on Kashmir issue.