PM Education Reforms Programme to change capital’s school, colleges condition: Maiza Hameed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26(APP): Parliamentary Secretary Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Maiza Hameed Thursday said Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme would change the conditions of schools and colleges in the federal capital.

Speaking at oath taking ceremony of Students Council held here at Islamabad Model College for Girls G/10-2, she said Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz government under the supervision of Prime Minster and Maryam Nawaz was bringing positive change in the educational system of Islamabad.

In this regard, she said the government had hired the services of professionals and assured of all out support for the development of the education sector.

The project for the upgradation of schools would be started soon she said and added, “Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were taking special interest in the education reforms programme.”

The upgradation process of the capital schools and colleges had been launched due to the allocation of direct grants by the prime minister, she emphasized.

Seventy buses for students had been purchased while the summary for purchase of 130 more buses had been sent to prime minister for approval, he added.

The children, she said, were future of Pakistan adding all resources would be utilized for their better education.

At the end of the ceremony she took oath from the students.