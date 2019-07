ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman Tuesday called upon Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan at the PM Office and discussed the proposed project of University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies to be set up in the PM House.

The prime minister was informed that six Centers of Excellence (CoE) would be established in the University including CoE for artificial intelligence, energy, bio-technology and material sciences, PM office media wing in a press release said.