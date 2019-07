Ali Imran

WASHINGTON, July 23 (APP):The US-Pakistan Business Council delegation led by Myron Brilliant, Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs of US Chamber of Commerce, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC on Monday.

The delegation included Zia Chishti, Vice Chair of USPBC and Ms Esperanza Jelalian, USPBC President, and senior executives of leading US companies – Proctor & Gamble, Bayer, Face Book, Google, Cargill and others.