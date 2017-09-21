PM discusses Kashmir, Afghanistan with UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had

a 25-minute meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the world body’s Headquarters in New York Thursday during which he discussed Kashmir and Afghanistan among a range of subjects.

Officials said the prime minister also expressed support for the

UN chief’s reform initiatives to make the organization more efficient and effective, and reaffirmed Pakistan;s commitment to UN peac-keeing.

Pakistan is among the largest troop contributors to the UN peacekeeping operations around the world.

The prime minister also handed over to the secretary-general a dossier

documenting human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

In this context, the prime minister urged the secretary general to

appoint a special envoy on Kashmir. He said it was necessary since India

had closed all the doors on any dialogue.

Prime Minister Abbasi and the UN secretary general also discussed the

situation in Afghanistan and agreed on the need for a negotiated

settlement to bring lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The prime minister also called for an expansion of UNMOGIP (United

Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan), which

monitors the Line of Control.

Guterres said Pakistan was very dear to his heart and he had

visited the country many times. He himself witnessed Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations and was a great admirer of its efforts in

that regard, he added.

He said he was also a great admirer of Pakistan’s democratic

consolidation. He fondly recalled his meetings with former prime

minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He also conveyed the UN’s gratitude for Pakistan’s contribution

to peacekeeping efforts.

AT the start of the meeting, the scretary general told the prime

minister, “You have a fantastic ambassador. She is the shining star

at the UN. She is a gracious hostess. And if you want the best meal

in the town, go to her place.”