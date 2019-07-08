PM directs zero tolerance policy against corruption at airports

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the authorities concerned to exercise zero tolerance policy against corruption at airports and take strict action against the elements creating troubles for the passengers.

Chairing a high level meeting to discuss the improvement of the administration of airports particularly the resolution of the issues faced by the passengers there, the prime minister called for improving the coordination among the organizations having their deployment at the airports to ensure hassle-free processes for the passengers.