PM directs WAPDA for timely completion of all ongoing projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Friday directed the Ministry of Water Resources to

focus on all the ongoing development projects and ensure their timely completion.

Chairing a meeting on WAPDA Affairs here at the PM

Office, he said the new Ministry of Water resources had been

constituted for better resolution of the issues.

He said the matter of water security was neglected in

the past, while the entire focus was on power generation.

He said the present government had taken lead to initiate mega water projects as water was the backbone of economy.

“We must make Ministry of Water Resources productive and

renew our efforts in this regard,” the prime minister said.

Chairman WAPDA Lt General (Retd) Muzammil Hussain gave

an overview and briefed the prime minister on the ongoing

water and power projects conceived as well as executed under the present government under top experts besides informing him about the future projects with focus on water resource management.

It was pointed that all the strategic projects conceived

by the present government were on targets in terms of

timelines.

The meeting was informed that among the ongoing

projects, Kacchi Canal was ready for inauguration during the

current month. The canal would irrigate 72,000 acres of land in Dera Bugti.

The project was delayed in terms of time and cost over

a period of fifteen years. The present government took the

lead and removed all the bottlenecks to complete the project, WAPDA chairman said.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the

project and said the entire demography of Dera Bugti and

other regions of Balochistan would change for good once the

virgin lands to be irrigated.

WAPDA chairman also briefed the meeting on 969 Mws

Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project and said the first unit of

NJHPP would be commissioned on schedule in February 2018, second in March, 2018 and the third and 4th units would be ready for inauguration in April 2018.

Regarding 1,410 MW Tarbela IV Extension, the chairman

informed that its first unit would be ready for generation by

February 2018, second by April, 2018 and the third by May,

2018.

The meeting was also briefed on the projects in the

pipelines including Dasu Hydropower Project and Diamer Basha Dam Project in terms of preliminary works.

The prime minister directed to control in cost escalation in

the projects without compromising quality of work.

He directed continuous monitoring of these projects given their national significance, and desired to place these in the agenda of the next CCI meeting to evolve consensus among all the stakeholders.

“Our focus on Diamer Basha must be renewed and all the

bottlenecks must be removed,” the prime minister said.

“We must take decision; not taking decisions is not an

option anymore,” he said.

The prime minister also directed frequent review meetings on water resource management and asked that all stakeholders should be taken onboard.

Secretary Water and other senior government officials

were also present during the meeting.