ISLAMABAD March 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Monday expressed satisfaction on progress made by
Pakistan Army and other Law Enforcement Agencies against the
miscreants and directed to further expedite the pace of
implementation on National Action Plan (NAP).
He was chairing a high-level security meeting here at
the PM House reviewing progress and achievements of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, a statement said.
The meeting was decided to further energize efforts on
implementation of NAP and ensure better implementation of NAP
by federal and provincial governments.
The meeting reiterated unanimously that elimination of
extremism and terrorism were policy imperatives for Pakistan’s
security. Various laws governing the anti-terrorism
efforts were also reviewed, and ways and means to make these
laws more effective were also discussed.
The participants of the meeting paid rich tributes to
the sacrifices of military and civilian security personnel and
peace-loving people of Pakistan.
It was emphasized that enemies of peace and development would
never be allowed to disrupt the attainment of peace and security
across the country.
The recent initiatives on better management of Pakistan-
Afghan Border were also reviewed in detail.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Interior Chaudhry
Nisar Ali Khan, Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of
Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Advisor to Prime Minister Sartaj Aziz, National Security Advisor Lt General
(Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and DG ISI Lt General Naveed
Mukhtar and senior civil and military officials attended the
meeting.
PM directs to expedite progress on NAP
ISLAMABAD March 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz