PM directs to constitute committee to address issues concerning poultry sector

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday directed to constitute a committee comprising of the Federal Board of Revenue, ministries of National Food Security and Research, Commerce and the representatives of Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) to resolve issues related to duties concerning poultry sector.

He gave this direction during the meeting with a delegation of PPA, which called on him here at the PM’s Office.

The delegation comprised of Chairman of PPA Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dr Muhammad Sadiq, Mian Jan Muhammad Javed, Khalid Saleem, Dr Ashraf Hanif Chaudhry and Muhammad Irfan Maken.

Minister for National Food Security and Reseacrh Sikandar Hayat Bosan, Secretary of the ministry and senior officers were also present during the meeting.

The delegation apprised the prime minister about the contribution of the poultry sector, its increasing growth trajectory and the export potential especially in the Muslim countries and the Middle East.

The delegation also raised some issues being faced by the sector in realizing its full growth potential and earning foreign exchange for the country.

The prime minister directed the secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research to look into the suggestions, presented by the PPA delegation, for taking measures for promotion of exports of the sector.