PM directs suspension of various officers over maltreatment of passengers at Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):Taking strict action over the incident of maltreatment of passengers on board PIA flight PK-728 Riyadh-Peshawar at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to suspend all the officers concerned, including the airport manager and duty terminal managers, besides Station Manager PIA Islamabad and his team and start disciplinary proceedings against the officers of CAA and PIACL.

According to a notification issued by the Aviation Division, the prime minister directed that Tahir Sikandar, Airport Manager IIAP, Zaheer Duty Terminal Manager (DTM) IIAP and Malik Akram, DTM IIAP, be placed under suspension and formal disciplinary proceedings under rules shall be initiated against them for not dealing with the situation in a professional manner, a statement issued by the PM Office on Wednesday said.

Pervez Naseer, Station Manager PIA Islamabad and his team be suspended followed by disciplinary action under the rules, the statement said.

The Board of Inquiry headed by Brigadier Irfan Zafar, Director (North), ASF Rawalpindi by ASF OM No. 6-LC/2019 dated 23rd October 2019 would proceed against the responsible ASF officials under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952. The Board of Inquiry must finalize its proceedings within 10 days.

It has been directed that requisite action by the PCAA, Pakistan International PIACL and ASF must be initiated on most immediate basis.