PM directs strict measures to ensure safety, security of political leadership, people

LAHORE, July 19 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Thursday directed the administration to ensure safety and security of political leadership and the public and called for a close liaison with political parties to ensure strict compliance of the Election Code of Conduct and the security protocols set for the General Election 2018.

He was chairing a meeting here at the Governor House to review law and order and preparations to ensure peace and security during the general election.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Punjab Hasan Askari Rizvi, Home Minister Shaukat Javed, Minister LG and CD Zafar Mehmood, Minister Information and Culture Ahmed Waqas Riaz, Chief Secretary Akber Hussain Durrani, IG Police Kaleem Imam, Provincial Election Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Hussain and senior government officials.

Chief Secretary Punjab Akber Hussain Durrani made a detailed presentation on the arrangements made by the provincial government to ensure security and to maintain law and order during the electioneering process in the province.

He also apprised the prime minister about the success in disrupting planned terrorist activities in various parts of the province.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts being made and the coordination exhibited by law enforcement agencies to ensure law and order in the province.

He said with election day in sight, greater efforts, vigilance and coordination is needed to ensure smooth and peaceful completion of the polling process.

Chief Minister Punjab Hasan Askari Rizvi assured the prime minister that the provincial government is fully committed to discharge its constitutional obligation of facilitating free, fair and peaceful elections.

Earlier the prime minister also had a meeting with the governor, chief minister and the members of provincial cabinet.