PM directs strict action against milk adulterated

LAHORE, Mar 1 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the Punjab government to take strict action against those involved in adulterated milk as it adversely impacted the children’s growth.

Chairing a meeting on the National Agriculture Emergency Program at Chief Minister Office, the prime minister advised to learn from the Chinese expertise to modernize the agriculture sector where cultivation was being made even in desert.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Agriculture Minister Malik Noman Langrial, Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry, Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari, Livestock Minister Sardar Hussain Dareshak.

The prime minister was briefed on the research on modernization of agriculture, efficiency of machines, facilities for small farmers, irrigation, food processing and involvement of private sector to increase the produce.

During the meeting, he was also apprised about the steps taken during last six months to improve the agriculture sectors and future planning for its uplift.

He viewed that the farmers would have to acquaint with the latest methods of farming. He said the agriculture sector could be revitalized by uplifting the small farmers.

The prime minister also inaugurated E-disbursement of Subsidies for Oilseed Crops Initiative that would ensure timely payment of subsidy by the government to the growers of sunflower and other oilseed crops.