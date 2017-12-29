PM directs sports federations to come out of politics to win medals in next Olympics

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday directed the sports federations to come out of politics and strive for helping Pakistan win medals in next Olympics.

“It is matter of shame when the world sees the world’s fifth largest country not winning any medal in the Olympics,” he said addressing the closing ceremony of the Second Quaid-e-Azam Inter Provincial Games held here at Sports Complex.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for SAFRON Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch and top officials of the Pakistan Sports Board.

The prime minister congratulated the ministry and sports board for holding the event and winners of medals in the games and said besides winning medals, the real achievement was to take part in the sports representing their respective provinces.

He said the athletes must examine the existing standards of the games in the world and should struggle to meet those standards.

He said it was pleasing that such mega sports events were being held in the country consequent to the restoration of peace. It was due to the collective efforts of the army, government, police and the nation that led to organization of such activities.

The prime minister recalled that earlier, the sports event could not be held fearing the untoward incidents. After improvement of law and order now, the sports events had been held not only in Islamabad but Balochistan and FATA as well.

He hoped that the ministry as well as the sports board would make these games a permanent feature to provide the athletes opportunities to exhibit their expertise.

He said the government was trying to promote sports culture besides improving the infrastructure and facilities.

He said due to the efforts of the minister and secretary concerned, Pakistan’s first sports university would be established shortly as the project had been approved.

Premier Abbasi hoped that the athletes would achieve further targets in their sports career. He said winning the medals was secondary as the real achievement was to take part in the games as it was the real asset for the athletes.

The athletes from across the country won in total 574 medals. In the competition, Punjab stood first by clinching 74 gold medals, followed by Balochistan with 26 gold medals and 21 by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of total 151 medals won by Punjab included 46 silver and 31 bronze medals. Balochistan won 86 medals including 26 gold, 22 silver and 38 bronze.

The teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bagged 94 medals including 21 gold, 24 silver and 49 bronze. Out of Sindh’s total 89 medals included 20 gold, 26 silver and 43 bronze while FATA won 42 medals including seven gold, 13 silver and 22 bronze.

Islamabad teams could win 62 medals which comprised six gold, 15 silver and 41 bronze. Gilgit Baltistan won 27 medals including four gold, seven silver and 16 bronze while out of AJK’s total 23 medals included one gold, five silver and 17 bronze.