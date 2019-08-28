PM directs robust drive against hoarding, profiteering with use of technology

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that all efforts should be made for provision of relief to the common man and directed for a tough drive against hoarding and profiteering by effective utilization of technology.

The prime minister was chairing a high level meeting to review steps on the Schedule Price Control.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, secretary interior, chief secretaries Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chief commissioner Islamabad and other senior officials, PM office media wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed for ensuring implementation of a systematic mechanism for keeping a strict check on the prices of essential edible items in the whole sale markets on daily basis and the need for regular public information about their prices by the concerned authorities and administration.