PM directs Punjab Govt to take all measures for facilitating coronavirus affected people

D G KHAN, Mar 18 (APP)::Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to take all possible measures for provision of facilities to coronavirus affected people and keep him informed regularly about the situation.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting about situation of coronavirus in Punjab after visiting central control room and Quarantine centre set up here for the Zaiereen coming from Iran. The prime minister inquired after health of the Zaiereen.

Chief Secretary Punjab briefed the prime minister about the situation of coronavirus in the province.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special Assistants Dr Zarfar Mirza, Dr Moeed Yusuf, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman National Disastrous Management Authority (NDMA), chief secretary Punjab, Inspector General of Police Punjab and senior officials.

The prime minister directed the provincial government to inform people regularly about what arrangements were being made to control coronavirus.

The prime minister said besides provision of facilities to daily-wagers in the isolation centres, there should be screening arrangements for them as well.

The chief secretary Punjab briefed the prime minister about monitoring of the availability of essential commodities in the markets and union councils in the wake of coronavirus situation and future strategy in that regard.

The prime minister directed the chief secretary and IG police to identify all those profiteers and hoarders who wanted to take undue benefits from this situation and take strict action against them.

The prime minister directed them to review their steps according to the changing situation and formulate an effective strategy so that the people could not face any kind of disturbance.