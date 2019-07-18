PM directs Punjab government for relief to public against inflation

LAHORE, Jul 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the Punjab government to provide immediate relief to general public against inflation.

He ordered strict measures against hoarders to control inflation.

Prime Minister expressed these views during a briefing by Adviser of Chief Minister Punjab Dr Salman Shah on the provincial development.

The prime minister was apprised about the measures taken by the Punjab government and the future strategy on social and economic progress and promotion of others sectors particularly agriculture and industries.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was also present in the briefing.