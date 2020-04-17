PM directs making Corona safety plan for Ramazan after consultations with Ulema

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the concerned authorities for devising

a safety plan against coronavirus during the month of Ramazan after holding consultations with Ulema.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri.

The consultative meeting of President Dr Arif Alvi with Ulema, to be held Saturday, came under discussion.

The prime minister is also due to hold a meeting with Ulema next week.