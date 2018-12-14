PM directs KP Govt to complete construcion of schools, hospitals in former FATA at earliest

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkwa government to complete construction of schools and hospitals in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas as soon as possible.

Chairing a meeting here regarding merging of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the prime minister said that provision of all basic facilities of life including education and health to the people of former tribal areas was top priority of the PTI government.

The prime minister was given a detail briefing about progress on merging of former tribal areas. The prime minister was told that all stages of administrative merging had been completed amicably.

The prime minister directed for formation of an implementation committee, headed by Governor and Chief Minister, for each district of former FATA, adding that the provincial ministers and Senators from that district would also be included in the committee.

He said that besides the committee, the Governor and Chief Minister themselves would visit every district of former FATA to take the local people into confidence about the steps taken for merging of FATA into KP.

The briefing was attended by KP Governor, Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, provincial minister for finance Taimoor Khan, Advisor to the PM, Shahzad Arbab, Special Assistants Naeem ul Haq, Iftikhar Durrani, Chief Secretary, IGP and senior officials.