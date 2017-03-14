PM directs Interior Minister to block blasphemous content at social media

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday directed Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to block blasphemous content at social media and ensure that responsible be punished at the earliest.

The Prime Minister sought daily report on the issue and said every step should be taken to completely eradicate the condemnable blasphemous content.

He directed to approach international organizations relating to social

media for blockade of blasphemous contents and said the Foreign Office should play its role in this regard.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the issue was before the court and all steps should be taken under the guideline of the court.

He said love with Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the most precious asset of a Muslim and the basis of our religion, and any malicious effort to play with the sentiments of Muslims would not be tolerated.